Asia Cup 2022: 'If Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Available In Next Six Weeks, Then Okay, Else....'

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury has caused Pakistan a lot of embarrassment, especially the top brass which is now cowering under verbal attack from all corners. Pakistan fans and former cricketers are in unison in attacking PCB as why and how their top pacer got injured and why he wasn’t treated to quickly.

The lanky 21-year-old, who wrecked the Indian top order in the opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup, injured himself while diving against Sri Lanka in July.

Despite the injury, he was included in the side for Netherlands ODIs and only after landing in UAE for the Asia Cup did the seriousness of the injury made some news. It was then, that Pakistan Cricket Board had to fly him to London so that he can recover from it as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the damage was already done and former cricketers and fans had done their bit in targeting the PCB for handling the whole affair poorly.

Furthermore, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez said that the lanky pacer could be ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022.

“After this injury in the case of Shaheen Shah Afridi, he wasn’t looked after well. I have a strong concern. When you have an injury, you have a process of recovering from this. And it takes time and if you are late in the rehab then it takes even more time,” he can be heard saying the clip that he shared across social media.

“So for me, my concern is not only Shaheen’s comeback because I am scared he will be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.”

“Because when your injury worsens and your rehab is not on time then it frustrates you even more. In the next 5 to 6 weeks, if Shaheen is available then okay, else,” he said.

Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, featured in 392 internationals for Pakistan, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets. His last international game was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in November 2021.

