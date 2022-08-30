Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm a Big Fan of Virat Kohli, Really Want Him to Come Back in Form' - Hong Kong Skipper

Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan admitted that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli as he wanted the Indian batting maestro to return to form soon. Kohli has not been at his best in recent times as his last international century came way back in 2019. However, things turned out to be a bit more complicated for him this year as he failed to manufacture half-centuries at regular intervals. The 33-year-old took a mental health break and missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours to work on himself, Kohli has returned to the Indian team for Asia Cup 2022. In the match against Pakistan, Kohli looked a bit scratchy at the start and also dropped on zero, however, he got his groove back after facing a few deliveries.

Kohli went on to score 35 runs off 34 balls as he failed to convert a decent start into a big score and was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.

The Hong Kong captain said the former India captain played well against Pakistan on Sunday.

“I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he played well against Pakistan, we really want him to come back in form & score lots of runs,” Nizakat told News 24 Sports.

Hong Kong will next clash against India on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was a close contest when the two teams faced last time in Asia Cup 2018, India won the match by 26 runs as Hong Kong put up a fighting spirit while chasing a 286-run target.

The Hong Kong skipper is confident ahead of Wednesday’s clash and said anything can happen in a T20 game.

“We lost by just 20 runs when we last faced India at the Asia Cup in 2018. Anything can happen in a T20 game. You don’t when a bowler can deliver a good spell, or a batter hits some quick runs in a couple of overs,” he added.



Nizakat further said that his team will play with positive body language as several associate teams have managed to upset top sides in T20I cricket and they will try to emulate the same.

“We have seen in the past too how even the top sides have lost against associate teams. We will go with positive body language and will stick to our process,” he added.

