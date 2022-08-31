Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm Not Worried About Virat Kohli's Form, Good to See Him Back' - Kapil Dev

Legendary India skipper Kapil Dev has advised Virat Kohli to be more sure about the shots he plays in the upcoming matches of Asia Cup 2022. Kohli was dismissed on 35 against Pakistan after playing a loose shot on long-off and got caught by Iftikar Ahmed. He looked a bit rusty at the start of the innings and was dropped on the second ball he faced by Fakhar Zaman, he didn’t even open his account at that time.

He scored three fours and a six during his 34-ball stay in the middle as his 35 runs turned out to be a valuable contribution to the tricky 148-run chase on Sunday.

1983 World Cup-winning captain said that he is not worried about Kohli’s form and said he played a couple of impactful shots against Pakistan.

“I am not worried about Virat Kohli’s form but it’s good to see him back. Saw a couple of shots that made an impact, I just want him to be more sure about that. He is coming back and looked good,” Kapil told ANI.

The legendary all-rounder further talked about Kohli’s attitude on the field and said he has been his admirer for the last ten years.

“He was lucky to be dropped in the first over but whatever he was playing, he was there. I like his attitude not today but from the last ten years, and that makes him a much bigger player than anybody else,” he added.



Kapil further said that player like Kohli should not take much time to get back into the form and said one good innings will change things for him

“I think don’t focus on runs for the country but understand that you are representing the country which is much bigger than that anything else. He should still feel he is representing the country. No player in every match will get zero but I think with his ability and talent he should not take time to come back into the form. He needs just one good inning to be back and I have no doubt about it,” Kapil said.

