Asia Cup 2022: IND vs PAK Head to Head Record and Venue Record of The Dubai International Stadium

Team India will start their Asia Cup title defence with a high-voltage match against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28). The match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The two teams had last faced each other in the T20 World Cup back in October last year and the Babar Azam-led side had registered a convincing 10-wicket victory in that contest.

ASIA CUP 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had scalped three wickets in that fixture to destroy the Indian-top order. But things will be different this time for Pakistan as Afridi will not be taking part in Asia Cup 2022. The left-arm pacer was ruled out of the event due to a knee injury.

Team India, on the other hand, also had to suffer a major blow after their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to secure his spot in the Asia Cup squad. Bumrah was ruled out of the multi-nation tournament due to a back injury. And in his absence, Indian pace attack will depend a lot on veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the batting unit, all eyes will be on India’s star batter Virat Kohli. The former India skipper is set to make a comeback to the international circuit after a hiatus of more than a month. Kohli, in his last international match, played against England in the third ODI in Manchester on July 17.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head:

The two teams have played 14 matches against each other so far in the Asia Cup and the Men in Blue emerged victorious on eight occasions.

IND vs PAK previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, PAK had defeated IND by a convincing margin of 10 wickets in Dublin.

Last five results:

Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

India won by six wickets.

India won by five wickets.

India won by seven wickets.

India won by 11 runs.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022- ‘Was Watching Him On TV, Didn’t Feel He Was Out of Form’-KL Rahul On Virat Kohli

Here is the venue record of The Dubai International Stadium (T20I):

Total games played: 72

Games won by teams batting first: 35

Games won by teams batting second: 36

Highest total: 211/3 (20 overs) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 overs) by KEN vs IRE

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here