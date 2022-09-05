Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL Super Four: Head-to-Head And Other Major Records

After suffering a heartbreaking defeat against nemesis Pakistan in the first match of the Super 4 stage, India will be looking to make amends with a win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Tuesday, September 6. The all-important match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and the defending champions will be desperate to secure a win to keep their hopes for the finals alive.

The batting looked solid against Pakistan, with the batters going berserk under the ultra-aggressive approach. Though they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, the Indian side managed to put up a competitive total of 181 runs on the board. However, a depleted bowling unit crumbled under pressure as the Pakistan batters battered them to chase down the target.

Without veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament, India missed a sixth bowling option against Pakistan. Bringing in Deepak Hooda did not seem to work on the night, so the Rohit Sharma-led side might look to bring in Axar Patel, who seems to be a more like-for-like replacement for Jadeja.

After securing two close encounters against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Sri Lankan team would be eyeing to add insult to injury when they take on India in their second match of the Super 4 stage. Kushal Mendis has been in scintillating form with the bat up top for the hosts. With a well-rounded side led by Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka might just create an upset on the night.

IND vs SL Head-to-Head

The two teams have played 20 matches against each other at the Asia Cup, out of which 10 have been won by India and Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on 10 occasions.

IND vs SL previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, India secured a 6-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala.

Last five results

India won by six wickets.

India won by seven wickets.

India won by five wickets.

Sri Lanka won by seven wickets.

Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets.

Here is the venue record of The Dubai International Stadium (T20I)

Total games played: 78

Games won by teams batting first: 35

Games won by teams batting second: 42

Highest total: 211/3 (20 overs) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 overs) by KEN vs IRE

