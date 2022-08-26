Asia Cup 2022: 'Indian Selectors Were Unfair On Him By Dropping Him From White Ball Team'

If one player really paid the price for India’s final loss at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it would have to be Ravichandran Ashwin. From being the strike spinner in the playing eleven to not playing a single white-ball game for India in next four years, does give you a message, doesn’t it?

So that’s how Ashwin was sidelined in 2017 and just like that he again made his way back into the Indian dressing room when he got a call-up for 2021 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, he was dropped again only to be called up once more against West Indies for five match T20I series.

The Indian off spinner looked promising with his good bowling as he picked up three wickets at a strike rate of 24 with an economy rate of 6.66 in the three games.

Speaking on his joyride career, former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, who is also a coach in Pakistan national side, said that Ashwin is one of those spinners who could change their line and length from defensive to all-out attack in quick time.

He also spoke on how Indian selectors were ‘unfair’ on the spinner.

“There are two types of bowlers – one who sets traps to dismiss batters and one who are economical. Ashwin is the only player in the world who can do both these things. He has both the gears. I feel India selectors were unfair by dropping him from the white-ball team. He is a world class bowler and one of the greats. Now that he has been selected, I think Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid must have an influence, even the selectors as well, I feel this is a very good move by the Indian team,” he said.

Ashwin was picked for the Asia Cup T20 and it needs to be seen if he can make it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with the likes of Yuzi Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja already in fray.

