Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Sends Wishes to Team India Ahead of Crucial Pakistan Clash

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah extended his wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Bumrah sustained a back injury and has been ruled out of the Asia Cup this year. He last played in the ODI away series against England before being rested from the rubber against West Indies and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe.

The 28-year-old pacer took to Twitter and wrote,” Sending my best wishes #TeamIndia’s way! Looking forward to an exciting tournament of cricket.”

Sending my best wishes #TeamIndia’s way! Looking forward to an exciting tournament of cricket 🇮🇳 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022

The premier pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Recently, he shared a video of his intense training session on Instagram. In the footage, Bumrah can be seen performing multiple drills during a practice session as he prepares for a strong comeback to the international circuit.

While in the absence of Bumrah, experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack as the selectors chose three fast bowlers in the Asia Cup squad. Bhuvneshwar will work with young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh in the mega multi-nation tournament while Hardik Pandya will be another pace option for India.

While Pakistan will also miss the services of Shaheen Shah Afridi who sustained an injury ahead of the Asia Cup and is out of the tournament and upcoming England series.



Ahead of the mega clash, Skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t reveal the team combination which India are expected to start with. as he also admitted that both teams will miss the services of their premier bowlers – Bumrah (India) and Afridi (Pakistan).

“We can’t say about tomorrow’s match, that how the pitch will behave. It is for fast bowlers or spinners. Both teams are going to miss their quality bowlers. But I am hoping that whoever will fill the space of Bumrah will do his best,” the Indian skipper said in the pre-match presentation.

