Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul's Timings And Reading of Match Situations Are Little Concerning - Former India Pacer

Former India pacer RP Singh feels Rishabh Pant should get a place in India’s Playing XI in the remaining matches of Asia Cup 2022. Pant was dropped from XI for the crucial clash against Pakistan as India preferred Dinesh Karthik over him as the wicketkeeper’s option. While the team management decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the Hong Kong clash to manage his workload which made way for Pant to get a place in the XI.

Pandya is expected to return to XI for the Super 4 clash against Pakistan which will put Pant’s place in jeopardy once again.

RP Singh feels one of Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul has to sit out in the upcoming match to make way for Pant as he thinks that the southpaw is a match-winner who can win the match on his own.

“One of DK (Dinesh Karthik) and KL Rahul needs to be rested and Pant needs to be in the XI. Pant deserves to play. He is a match-winner, and if he performs, he can take India home,” RP Singh said during an interaction on India TV.

The veteran pacer pointed out that Pant kept the gloves against Hong Kong over Karthik, which left him confused about the team’s tactics.

“In the previous game, DK didn’t keep which left me a little confused. Because he kept the wickets in the first game and so he is your first-choice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old also talked about Rahul’s lean patch with the bat in recent times and said that his timing and analysis of match situations are concerning.



“I feel KL Rahul isn’t showing much promise. When I look at his body language, it feels he can’t do anything. He needs more time. Since coming from injury, his timings and reading of match situations are a little concerning,” said the former India pacer.

After coming back from injury, Rahul hasn’t been able to make an impact with the bat with underwhelming show on the Zimbabwe tour and it continued in the group stage of Asia Cup 2022. He was dismissed on a duck in the first match, while he failed to put his foot on the accelerator against Hong Kong and scored 36 runs off 39 balls.

