Asia Cup 2022: 'Might See Radical Changes Being Made in Ravindra Jadeja's Absence' - Former India Opener

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Ravindra Jadeja’s knee injury is a major concern for Team India as he has been facing such issues at regular intervals in recent times. Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Asia Cup as the BCCI has announced Axar Patel as his replacement. Jadeja played a crucial role in India’s thrilling 5-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup. The southpaw scored valiant 35 runs while batting at number 4 which stabilized the chase after top-order’s departure.

Against Hong Kong, while he didn’t get to bat, Jadeja took 1/15 from his four overs. And he also affected a superb run out of captain Nizakat Khan as well.

Chopra feels that Jadeja provides the right balance to the T20I team like Hardik Pandya as the southpaw has the versatility to bat at any spot in the line-up.

“Jadeja’s injury is disturbing news because it is not the first time. It is turning out to be a recurring injury and although you have Axar Patel as a replacement, can you afford Ravindra Jadeja’s absence in the long run? He brings the balance to the T20I team just like Hardik does and can even bat at No. 4 or No. 5 if India wants a left-hander,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup,” the BCCI statement read.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” it added.



The cricketer-turned commentator further believes that India might make some radical changes in the XI as Rishabh Pant is expected to get a place in the middle-order to tackle the Pakistan spinners in middle-overs.

“Will India make a couple of changes in Jadeja’s absence? I am saying this because as good a batter Axar is, you can’t send him at No. 4 if you want to neutralize Shadab or Nawaz. So you need Rishabh Pant. But then it also means there is no place for Dinesh Karthik. So you might see radical changes being made,” he added.

