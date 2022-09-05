Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to Undergo Further Scan After Knee Injury Against India

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has reportedly been sent for scans following their victory over India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Rizwan had picked up an injury while keeping the wickets as he tried to catch a high bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain during the 15th over of India innings in Dubai.

Rizwan landed awkwardly on his leg and looked in considerable pain which halted the match briefly as the team physio rushed to the middle to tend to him. However, after receiving treatment to his right knee, he resumed and later, went on to hit a match-winning half-century as well.

After hitting 71 off 51, Rizwan underwent an MRI scan and a follow-up scan has also been recommended as a precautionary measure.

With 192 runs from three innings so far, the 30-year-old is the leading run-getter of the Asia Cup 2022, He has struck two half-centuries.

“The whole world is watching this match. This game is as valuable as a final. Every player will try to go give his 100 per cent,” Rizwan had said after the match.

Rizwan is the latest to have been bothered by fitness concerns in the Pakistan camp which has been battling with injuries to various players even before the tournament kicked off.

Days before Asia Cup was to get underway, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the entire tournament but he travelled with the squad to UAE to continue his rehabilitation with the team. Mohammad Wasim junior was then later ruled out of the team’s opening clash against India last Sunday and Shahnawaz Dahani missed yesterday’s clash due to a side strain.

Riding on Rizwan’s well-compiled innings, Pakistan chased down 182 in a last-over thriller to start the Super Four stage with a confidence-boosting win. The team had started their Asia Cup campaign with a five-wicket before they bounced back by crushing Hong Kong to advance to the next stage.

The Babar Azam-led side will next face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

