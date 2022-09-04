Asia Cup 2022: 'Mujhe Ye Ladka Bohot Pasand Hai'-Wasim Akram's High Praise for 'Proper All-Rounder'

It’s round 2 of India, and Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022 and all eyes will be on the team combination. It needs to be seen whom all are playing as Rohit Sharma will have to make a hard choice regarding Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, high chances are that Hardik Pandya will also make his way inside the playing eleven. Earlier against Hong Kong, it was Pant who made way for Pandya, and now with Pandya back can the man from Roorkee keep his place inside the eleven? Well, that needs to be seen.

Meanwhile speaking about Pandya, former Pakistan pacer and one of the legends of the game Wasim Akram has expressed his support for the Baroda all-rounder, saying ‘Mujhe ye ladka bohot pasand hai.’

It must be noted that Pandya played a crucial role in helping India beat Pakistan earlier where he picked up three wickets and also batted well to steer his team to a close win.

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That’s not fair,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a Sunday encore against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4s clash.

If the top-order’s powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death was no less a worry and the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side, which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.



“Avesh Khan is a little unwell and hopefully, we will get him for the later matches of the tournament,” head coach Rahul Dravid said on the eve of the match.

