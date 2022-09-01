Asia Cup 2022: 'My Role Was to Go In, Take the Tempo Up And I Just Enjoyed It'-Suryakumar Yadav

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to seal the Super Fours spot of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. India had to bat first after Hong Kong had won the toss and inserted Rohit Sharma led side. And at one stage, Hong Kong had kept a tight line, especially Yasin Murtaza who had made the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli work hard for every run.

That’s when Suryakumar Yadav walked in and changed the complexion of the match, going after the bowler from word go.

By the time, he was done, he had smashed 68 off 26 balls. Under pressure to break free, Rahul eventually perished, sweeping a delivery outside off to get an edge behind the stumps. Then, Suryakumar showed how it’s done. The game’s complexion changed in no time with Suryakumar’s fireworks lighting up the Dubai skyline.

Batting on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls in the final over, which yielded India 26 runs. He got to his sixth T20I fifty in just 22 balls, his fastest.

He alongside Kohli added 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket partnership that came from just 42 balls. India stepped up in style in the final five overs, which got them 78 runs.

“Some of them (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you got to be staying in the present as well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow. My plan was clear. My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it. (Adapting to different positions) you got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number and I have opened as well. I have batted at all number. I really enjoyed it.

