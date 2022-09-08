Asia Cup 2022: Naseem Shah Sixer Reminds Babar Azam of That Famous Sharjah Game; Ravi Shastri Reacts

In what was a thrilling encounter, Pakistan managed to edge Afghanistan by just one wicket, sealing the final spot of the Asia Cup 2022 final alongside Sri Lanka. In the end, it came down to 11 runs off six balls where tail-ender Naseem Shah had to take things in his own hands and slam a six off Fazalhaq Farooqi. In fact, he hit him for two consecutive maximums. This incident reminded Pakistan skipper Babar Azam of that famous match at this very venue where Javed Miandad slammed a sixer off the last ball of Chetan Sharma.

He promptly told Ravi Shastri about this who was acting as the presenter for Man of the Match ceremony. This is how replied.

Babar Azam at post-match presenation says he was reminded of Javed Miandad's match-winning six at Sharjah all those years back. Ravi Shastri: "I was here that day, thank you for reminding!" 😅



“I was here that day, thank you for reminding!”

Back in 1986, Javed Miandad hit Chetan Sharma for a maximum as Pakistan needed 3 off last ball at this very venue. In similar fasion, needing 11 off the last six balls, Shah hit Farooqi for successive maximums to seal the deal. Although, both the games were not identical, but were close enough.

Right-arm pacer Naseem Shah struck two telling sixes in the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense Asia Cup Super 4 match to throw India out of the tournament here on Wednesday. Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match till the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth. With two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday.

Afghanistan got the upper hand when Rashid Khan (2/25) trapped in-form Mohammad Rizwan (20) in front of the wicket with a peach of a delivery that was sure to hit the middle stump, crashing the batter on to his back foot after pitching just outside the off-stump. On the back foot after losing three key batters, Shadab Khan (36) took the attack to the opposition and clobbered Mohammad Nabi for a six and a four in the 12th over to break the shackles.

