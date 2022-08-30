Asia Cup 2022: 'Out of Syllabus Question For Me'- Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Rishabh Pant's Omission

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave an epic reaction to Rishabh Pant’s absence from India’s playing XI in the Asia Cup encounter against rivals Pakistan on Sunday. India preferred veteran Karthik as the wicketkeeper over Pant for the crucial clash which irked several fans on social media. Karthik didn’t get much chance to showcase his skill as he faced just one ball and scored a run off it, while he took three crucial catches behind stumps.

The veteran glovesman returned to the Indian team after almost three years after a sensational IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33. He also performed well in the limited opportunities he got in Indian colours after the comeback to retain his place in the Asia Cup squad.

Jadeja had a witty reply to a journalist’s query about Pant’s omission from India’s XI against Pakistan.

“I have no idea about it. Yeh mere book ke bahar wala question hai (This is an out of syllabus question for me),” Jadeja said in the press conference on the eve of the Hong Kong clash.

Pant has made a big name for himself in red-ball cricket and recently he scored a match-winning century against England in the third ODI to seal the series. Pant’s numbers in T20Is are a bit underwhelming with 883 runs in 54 matches at a strike rate of 126.32.

Meanwhile, Jadeja scored valuable 35 runs to stabilize India’s chase as he stitched a 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to take the game closer. While he chipped in well with his two overs in which he gave just 11 runs.

Jadeja further said that performing and winning a match from a crunch situation gives confidence to a player.



“Pressure is always there. As long as you play for India, that pressure will never go away. But yes, an all-rounder has to take responsibility in both batting and bowling. It gives you confidence when you perform under pressure,” he added.

India will clash against minnows Hong Kong in their second match of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

