Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricketers React to Virat Kohli's 71st Century: 'Great is Back'

A number of Pakistan cricketers wished Virat Kohli on social media, moments after his 71st international century. This was also his first international century in almost three years since that Test match century that came against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. His unbeaten effort off 61 balls got him his first hundred since November 2019 and 71st overall, equalling Ricky Ponting’s tally of international centuries. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time list. It was also Kohli’s maiden ton in the shortest format.

With Rohit Sharma being rested for India’s final game of the tournament, stand-in skipper K L Rahul (62 off 41) and Kohli shared an entertaining 119 off 76 balls for the opening wicket.

Kohli started toying with the field and bowlers towards the end of the innings, enough indication that he was back to his best. The knock from Rahul was his most confident one ever since he came back from injury.

A number of Pakistan cricketers wasted no time and wished Kohli on social media. Among them were Pakistan fast bowlers Hassan Ali, Mohammad Aamir and Imad Wasim. Here are some of the reactions.

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

so finally wait is over great by king kohli — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

The best player on the planet is back @imVkohli #GOAT — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 8, 2022

Absolutely master class from @imVkohli

He showed the world tonight what he is made off.

Though it’s almost a dead rubber game for India in this Asia cup,

But in form cheeku will b absolute gold for India in coming World Cup۔

#GOAT — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 8, 2022

The 71st is finally here, long wait but worth it. What composed and powerful innings and statement from Virat Kohli. Maza aagaya! #INDvsAFG #asiacup2022 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/4MQWG0zg00 — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 8, 2022



Earlier Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had tweeted in Kohli’s favour when he was going through a bad patch. A number of Pakistan cricketers are huge fan of Kohli and have come out in his support after his poor string of scores in England.

