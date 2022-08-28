Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Hands T20I Debut to 19-Year-Old In Shaheen's Absence

Pakistan may hand T20I debut to young pacer Naseem Shah against arch-rivals India. In absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Wasim Jnr, Pakistan will have to play the 19-year-old cricketer who has close to no experience in international cricket. Nonetheless, he has some stints in Vitality Blast and CPL where he turned up for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Pakistan are in serious trouble after their strike pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out from the T20 World Cup 2022 especially after what he did against India exactly ten months ago, picking up the crucial wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Nevertheless, he was ruled out and then came the next major blow where Mohammad Wasim Jnr was also ruled out just 48 hours before the match against India. Meanwhile Hassan Ali has been named replacement and it needs to be seen how he copes up with the pressure of playing against India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Hasan Ali who was dropped for the continental tournament because of indifferent form has been named as replacement for Wasim junior.

“The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought,” a PCB statement said.

“The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.”

Pakistan are already without their main pace bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is out for six to eight weeks because of a knee injury he suffered while fielding in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

The selectors have named Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen’s replacement for the Asia Cup.

