Asia Cup 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Viral Tweet Captures Hardik Pandya's Incredible Story In One Picture

In 2018, Hardik Pandya was playing the Asia Cup and then he got injured. It was so bad that he was taken off the field and that too on a stretcher. Fast forward to 2022, and Pandya is back and how. This is the Asia Cup once more and here is Pandya firing at all cylinders. That’s what he did exactly as he came out to bowl against Pakistan in Dubai, picking up three crucial wickets.

Especially his 15th over where he picked up the wickets of dangermen Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah in the very same over. And the story of this turnaround was very well captured in a tweet by Rajasthan Royals which is going viral as of now.

Waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye pic.twitter.com/XHKHeEU9Ch — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 28, 2022



“Waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye,” tweeted RR.

Earlier Pandya showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India limit Pakistan to 147 all out in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 fo 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were snapped by speed merchants, a first for India in shortest version. The first over of the game bowled by Bhuvneshwar was a rather eventful one as it included two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

The umpire adjudged Rizwan leg before wicket off second delivery but ball tracking showed it was going over the stumps. Four balls later the Indians thought Rizwan got a faint edge on way to the wicketkeeper but the ‘ultra edge’ showed a flat-line on review. There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell. Babar straught drove

