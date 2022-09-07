Asia Cup 2022: Robin Uthappa's Frank Assesment On Deepak Hooda's Finishing Skills After India's Second Loss On The Trot

After back-to-back defeats in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup, India’s chances of making it into the finals are getting diminished by the minute. Even as of now, Afghanistan are up against Pakistan, and the result of that match can worsen India’s chances of making it into the finals. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers are criticizing Rohit Sharma and his men for baffling tactics.

After Cheteshwar Pujara, now Robin Uthappa has made his opinions public on how India is trying to fix things which are not broke.

“You have to have horses or courses in the sense that you need to have players who play well in certain positions. What India have done in the last couple of games is they have brought in personnel who aren’t playing in their ideal positions. Deepak Hooda is not a finisher. He has not finished for Lucknow Super Giants or for India in the past,” said Uthappa on ESPNCricinfo.

“You throw him at the business end of a tournament like the Asia Cup at No.6 and No.7, you are just putting pressure on the player. He is a high quality who thrives in a certain position, make him play there,” he said.

Deepak Hooda made way for Ravindra Jadeja and never got a chance to bowl. Moreover, his ability to score big in top three has made him an outstanding batter, but the team tried him in the lower middle order where he just struggled to score the runs.

Not to forget that Hooda batted in the top order and scored a century. His promotion at number three also worked wonders for Lucknow Supegiants.

“We are trying to fix something that is not broken. We have overthought ourselves out of this. As much as you say you want to play a certain brand of cricket, there is a secret to the sauce and that is wickets in hand when you bat first. If you don’t have wickets towards the back end of the innings, you are always going to be under the pump,” he said.

