Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Takes on Spinners in the Nets Ahead Match Against Pakistan - Watch

Team India are set to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with an electrifying clash against Pakistan. And ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter, Rohit Sharma was seen in the nets in good touch. The Indian skipper was seen hitting the ball all around the park. From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the opening batter took on Indian spinners and hammered them.

A video has now gone viral. Rohit can also be seen facing left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and playing a delicate shot. And needless to mention that the video has certainly enthralled the Indian cricket fans ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan.

Captain Rohit sharma hitting the bowlers in nets. pic.twitter.com/D5Kaou4Z17 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) August 25, 2022

Rohit will be determined to kick off the Asia Cup campaign on a positive note. India will want to avenge their last defeat against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup back in October 2021. India had to concede a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in that contest.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit, will aim to successfully defend their Asia Cup title this year. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A along with Hong Kong. The match between India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue, in their next fixture, will be up against Hong Kong on August 31 at the same venue.

Apart from Rohit, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli. The star batter is set to make a comeback to the international circuit after a short hiatus. Kohli was last seen in action during the third ODI match against England in Manchester on July 17. It was believed that he will be a part of the Indian team for the ODI series against Zimbabwe to regain his confidence ahead of the prestigious Asia Cup. But that did not happen as Kohli was not named in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Kohli, now in his comeback match, will face Pakistan. And he needs to get back his old form as early as possible to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to be played in Australia, later this year.

