Asia Cup 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar Cites Virat Kohli's 'Power Game' As Crucial Factor for His Success

If one man really made this Asia Cup count, then it is Virat Kohli. With 276 runs in 5 matches, Kohli became the top run-getter in the entire tournament as he bounced back from a poor run. He started off well, scoring 38 runs against Pakistan and maintained his string of good scores against Hong Kong, Pakistan and Sri Lanka before slamming a century against Afghanistan. Although India couldn’t make it to the final, he did make a name for himself.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Speaking on Star Sports, former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar reviewed Kohli’s Asia Cup performance. He began from the first match, bringing attention to the number of pulls he played in the opener. He then cited how Kohli reached his peak performance as he managed to summon his power game which took pressure off him.

Also Read: Only an Exigency Can See Virat Kohli as an Opener for T20 World Cup

“Asia Cup was almost made for Virat Kohli. In the first match, he played three pull shots and these shots he didn’t play when he wasn’t scoring the runs. This is a good development,” said Manjrekar.

“In the second match, he brought out his power game as he had hit a lot of shots. Meanwhile, in the last game, we saw Kohli at his peak against Afghanistan where you saw him tick all the boxes. The range of shots was too good and the sixers that he hit went for the maximum.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli Breaks Into Laughter After Listening To Rohit Sharma’s ‘Shuddh Hindi’

“Once he knows that he can summon his power game, it takes the pressure off,” he signed off.

After the match against Afghanistan, he sat down with his skipper Rohit Sharma and informed him how he was thankful for his captain and team management backing him.

“Thank you very much, Rohit. Kafi special din tha for our team(It was a special day for our team). We had spoken earlier how we should carry ourselves in this match which would have mattered to us. This tournament was necessary for us because this tournament gave us exposure to the knockout stages. Our goal is very clear and that is to win the T20 World Cup 2022,” Kohli was head saying on a video shared by BCCI.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here