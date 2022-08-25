Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: Check out the fixtures of Team India

Asia Cup 2022 is all set to start from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The multi-nation tournament assumes great importance as ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner. A total of six teams which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will compete for Asian supremacy. Hong Kong has emerged as the winner of the qualifiers for Asia Cup and will join India and Pakistan in Group A. Indian fans and the entire cricketing world are looking forward to the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan on August 28.

This is the marquee clash of the tournament as it will reignite the historic rivalry between these two great cricketing nations. Rohit Sharma and Co will have revenge on their mind as they were comprehensively defeated the last time India took on Pakistan.

India will enter the tournament as the defending champions and overwhelming favourites. Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia, India will look to successfully defend their title.

Here is the entire schedule of the Asia Cup 2022.

Schedule for Asia Cup 2022

August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Group B) in Dubai

August 28: India vs Pakistan (Group A) in Dubai

August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Group B) in Sharjah

August 31: India vs Hong Kong (Group A) in Dubai

September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Group B) in Dubai

September 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Group A) in Sharjah

September 3: B1 vs B2 (Super 4) in Sharjah

September 4: A1 vs A2 (Super 4) in Dubai

September 6: A1 vs B1 (Super 4) in Dubai

September 7: A2 vs B2 (Super 4) in Dubai

September 8: A1 vs B2 (Super 4) in Dubai

September 9: B1 vs A2 (Super 4) in Dubai

September 11: 1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4 (Final) in Dubai

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravi Bishnoi, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

On standby: Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here