Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan Tries to Raise Umpire's Finger, Baffled Fans Share Video On Twitter | WATCH

Pakistan had Sri Lanka in trouble in the Asia Cup final where they reduced them to 67/5 at the halfway mark. It all began when Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl and made Sri Lanka pay with Naseem Shah cleaning up Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck. After this, Haris Rauf removed dangerman Pathum Nissanka and then produced killer delivery to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka. While skipper Babar Azam completed a difficult catch to remove Nissanka, Gunathilaka was removed with an inch perfect inswinger.

In-fact, it was a terrific over from Rauf who produced great six ball and almost had Bhanuka Rajapaksa LBW. The ball which dipped on Rajapaksa had him caught inside the crease as the bowler was convinced he had the left hander LBW. Nonetheless, the DRS was called for and the umpire’s call stayed on.

Shadab khan trynna get batsman out from umpire #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/Fj34M8YTX0 — Khurram (@Saykhurram) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile Shahdab Khan went to the umpire and tried to forcefully raise his finger as if to say ‘give him out.’ This clip was shared by Pakistan fans on social media who are now wondering what was that all about. In the end, it was all done in good fun by Shadab.

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the all-important final match against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022. While Sri Lanka have made no changes to their squad, Pakistan have brought in two changes in Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the last Super Fours match and made sure that they play the same side.

Coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country’s history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons.

