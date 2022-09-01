Asia Cup 2022: 'Shaheen Shah Afridi Would Have Fetched 14-15 Crore Had he Been There at the IPL Auctions'-Ashwin

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi could have fetched massive amounts of money has he been playing in IPL. 2008 was the only year when Pakistani cricketers were allowed to play in the multi-billion dollar league. Since then, political tensions have made sure that they have been barred.

Also Read: ‘Not Concerned With Media Talks’-Shakib Al Hasan Plays Down War of Words Between Both Teams

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the off spinner made some interesting remarks on the injured pacer who was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022.

“I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“All Pakistani fast bowlers clock 140-145 kph consistently. I don’t think any team in world cricket has such a rich backup of fast bowlers. Pakistan have always been a side with so much raw talent on display.”

He also spoke about Imad Wasim’s absence, comparing Mohammad Nawaz who has been brought in as a substitute.

“Imad Wasim is a notable exclusion from Pakistan’s squad. He has been a regular feature for them in the T20 format. But he is not there this time. Instead, they have gone for Mohammad Nawaz, who is very much like Ravindra Jadeja.”

Also Read: ‘Rohit Sharma Will Lose His Captaincy’-Prolific Pakistan Batter Analyses India Captain’s ‘Weak’ Body Language

Ashwin is yet to play his first match in Asia Cup despite being in the Indian squad for the multi-nation tournament. Instead, the team has been constantly preferring the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. Ashwin was picked in India’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad only to be dropped midway. He was then again drafted into Indian side for the five match T20I series against West Indies.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here