'Show me if I’m Gasping for Breath & Walking Off': Kohli Opens up on His 'Never Give-up Attitude' | WATCH

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when he walks out to bat against Pakistan in India’s campaign opener at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. The former India captain is coming from a month-long break and every Indian cricket lover would love to watch him take Pakistan bowlers to the cleaners. His training videos on social media, in which he could be seen clobbering big sixes, have already set the bar of expectations high. It will be a cherry on the cake for fans to get to see the 33-year-old in his older self.

Prior to the high-voltage clash against the arch-rivals, Kohli spoke about the kind of player he is and how he pursues things in his life, be it on and off the field. In the latest video clip shared by the BCCI on Twitter, the former Indian skipper said he always wants to make his team win.

“I’m a person who wakes up and feels like ‘Okay. Let’s see what the day has for me and be part of everything that I’m doing through the day with absolute presence, involvement, and happiness’. That’s what I’ve always been.

“People often ask me ‘how do you do this on the field?’ and ‘how do you carry so much ‘intensity?’. I just tell them that I love playing the game. I love the fact that I have so much to contribute to every ball and I would give every inch of my energy on the field. For me, it never felt abnormal,” Kohli said.

“A lot of people from the outside watched me and even within the team, they asked me how you keep up with it. And I say just one simple thing I want to make my team win, at any cost. If that means that I’m gasping for a breath and walking off the field, then show me.

“That’s the kind of preparation I go through to be able to play like that. So that wasn’t happening, and I had to push myself,” he added.

The face-off against Pakistan will be Kohli’s 100th T20I game for India. He hasn’t scored an international hundred for more than 1000 days now. Following his last century, against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019, Virat has failed on 78 innings across formats to get to the triple-figure mark.

