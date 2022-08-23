Asia Cup 2022: 'To Compare Babar Azam With Virat Kohli at This Stage Too Early' - Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that it’s too early for Babar Azam to get compared with one of the greatest like Virat Kohli. The Pakistan captain is the only batter who is currently placed in the top 3 of ICC rankings in all three formats. The talented batter has made a big name for himself on the international stage and is often get compared to Kohli who has already achieved legendary status in the cricketing world.

However, the Indian batting maverick has not been at his best in recent times as his last international century came way back in November 2019, the much younger Babar seems to be at the peak of his powers and doing well across formats.

All eyes will be on Kohli when India meet Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli will come into the match with a fresh mind having taken a break for the away series against the West Indies.

Akram heaped huge praise on former India captain and said that he hopes that Kohli doesn’t return to form against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“First of all let me start by saying that criticism from Indian fans against Kohli has been unnecessary. He is one of the greatest of all times not just this era. He still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad.

“As they say class is forever and that is Virat Kohli. Hope he doesn’t come back to form against Pakistan but he will come back eventually,” said Akram in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup.

On Babar being compared with Kohli, the former Pakistan captain said it is still a tad too early.

“The comparisons are only natural. When we played people used to compare Inzamam, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Before that it was Sunil Gavaskar Javed Miandad, G Vishwanath and Zaheer Abbas.

“Babar has been very consistent, because he has got the right technique. He is very hungry and very fit. He is still a young captain but is learning very fast. However, comparisons with Virat it is too early.”



While the legendary Pakistan pacer said that Babar is on the right track to becoming one of the modern greats.

“Babar is on the right track to be where Virat Kohli is but to compare him with him at this stage is too early. But he is absolutely on the right track to be one of the modern greats,” said Akram in a call with longtime rival and friend Ravi Shastri.

