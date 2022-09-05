Angry Rohit Sharma Gives a Dressing Down to Rishabh Pant For Poor Shot; Video Goes Viral

A video of Rohit Sharma asking an explanation from Rishabh Pant for his poor dismissal has gone viral. The incident was involving the opening match of the Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan where Pant managed to score 14 off 12 balls before throwing his wicket away to a reverse sweep. As soon as he returned to the dressing room, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen asking Pant the reason for his poor shot selection as can be seen in the video:

In this video, Pant can also be seen arguing to his skipper as to why he did play the shot. It must be mentioned that Pant is facing a stiff competition from Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven and the youngster will have to realise that his inclusion comes with a premium.

The much-criticised top-order batters finally showed what they are capable of as India put up a stiff 181 for 7 against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) were outstanding in the Powerplay while Virat Kohli (60) gave glimpses of his vintage self by playing one of his most sublime knocks in recent times to take India to a more than respectable total.

What everyone wanted from India’s top-order was a change in mindset and the strike rates of 175 (Rohit), 140 (Rahul) and 136 (Kohli) were a testimony to that. Kohli deserves the maximum credit for the total India achieved against Pakistan spinners, especially leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2/31 in 4 overs), who got important wickets of Rahul and Rishabh Pant (14).

His innings had four boundaries and a six along with his signature running between the wickets where he effortlessly converted ones into twos. Having been pilloried for their go-slow approach in the Powerplay, skipper Rohit signalled his intentions in the very first over when he gave Naseem Shah the charge and got a one-bounce-four over cover point. It was followed by a signature pull-shot for a six.

