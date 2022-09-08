Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Dedicates 71st Century to Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli broke his century drought as he scored his maiden international century in almost three years. Kohli, who reached his century with a maximum, scored his last international ton against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test match at Eden Gardens in November 2019. After the match, he dedicated this century to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika.

Meanwhile, he also added that the hard times has taught him a lot.

“It [the century] was worth a 1000 words, I am blessed and grateful right now – the last 2 and half years have taught me a lot – this November I will turn 34 so the celebrations are of the past. This celebrations there were lot of thing put into perspective Actually. I was shocked[with the 100] because this is format I least expcted to get a 100,” he told host broadcaster.

“It is all God’s blessing, I have been working hard and the moment is special for me and team as well.”

Kohli managed to score 122 runs off 61 balls which had six sixes and 12 boundaries. He started off with a bang and continued to score the runs even in the middle overs when Rishabh Pant was struggling in the middle overs. In the end, he hit a six and reached the triple figure mark and broke off into a laughter.

“The celebration was an accumulation of lot of things, when I can back team, the team was open and helpful and gave me scope to help my game and they kept my perspective as well,” he said.

He ended by thanking his wife Anushka Sharma who ‘stood by me all along.’ He also dedicated the century to his daughter Vamika.

“Also, to keep me help the perspective there was one person who stood by me all along and that was Anushka and I dedicated this century to my wife and vamika as well.”

“When you have someone next to you having constant convection and putting things into perspective like Anushka has been by my side it helps. Time taught me a lot of things. I was happy to comeback after the break of six weeks. I understood how tired I was mentally and physical and it was a blessing in duisguise. when I came here and played in nets and I was feeling good,” he signed off.

