Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Turns Glenn Maxwell Against Yuzvendra Chahal At Nets | WATCH

A day after he was seen going hard against the spinners, Virat Kohli was seen playing the switch hit against none other than Yuzvendra Chahal at the net session ahead of the all-important Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. The 33-year-old had missed out on the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour, and would now like to make the most of the one-month break. In a video that has been going viral, Kohli was seen playing the Glenn Maxwell shot against leg spinner. He was then seen having a laugh about it with Chahal also joining in the fun. WATCH:



Kohli is set to return in blue on August 28 in what will be his 100th T20I for India. At the same time, he will also become the first player in Indian cricket history to play a hundred matches across all three formats of the game.

Kohli has so far played 99 T20I games for India, scoring 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. He has 30 half-centuries to his credit with the best individual score of 94. From 2017 to relinquishing captaincy in 2021, he led India in 50 T20I games. Out of which, he won 30 and lost 16. Two matches have ended in a tie while two failed to produce a result. His win percentage as a captain in this format is an impressive 64.58.

Furthermore, KL Rahul, the new India T20I vice-captain, also put his support behind Kohli when he was asked about his poor form. Speaking further on the issue, the 29-year-old said that he has watched Kohli on TV and didn’t feel that the former India captain was out of form.

“When I was injured&home for 2 months, I was watching him on TV, didn’t feel like he looked out of form. Standards he has set for himself, he hasn’t been able to get that much. I’m sure he’s hungry to win matches for the country. That’s what he has done throughout his career.”

