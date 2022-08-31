Asia Cup 2022: 'Virat Kohli Will Score His 71st Century in Upcoming Game Against Hong Kong' - Sri Lanka Spinner

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has made a bold prediction that the premier India batter Virat Kohli will score his 71st international century in the match against Hong Kong on Wednesday. Kohli recently made a comeback to competitive cricket after a short break as he missed West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

In his comeback game, Kohli scored 35 runs off 34 balls against Pakistan on Sunday. The batter scored three fours and a six but didn’t look fluent during his stay in the middle.

Kohli scored his last international century way back in 2019 as his wait for the 71st international century is only getting longer with each match passing. The batting maverick has been going through an unusual phase where he is unable to convert the fifties into a triple-digit scores which he used to do for a longer period of time last decade.

Theekshana said that he wants to face India in the final of the ongoing multi-nation tournament where he will try to dismiss Kohli.

“I want to play the Asia Cup final against India and get Virat Kohli out. He is an absolutely brilliant player. The last game he played was his 100th T20I. I think he will score his 71st century in the upcoming game against Hong Kong,” the Sri Lankan cricketer told News 21 Sports.

The Indian batting maverick has not scored a century in T20Is as his highest score is 94. He recently became the first Indian player to score 100 international matches across all three formats.

Theeksana played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership in IPL 2022 as he said that the former India skipper advised him to keep things simple.

“It was a really good experience for me. This was my first time playing in the IPL and I am really grateful to have played with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and other guys from CSK. Dhoni asked me to just keep things simple. He doesn’t want to be the guy who changes everything.”

In his debut IPL season, Theeksana impressed many with his variations as he claimed 12 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 7.46.

