Asia Cup 2022: 'Was Watching Him On TV, Didn't Feel He Was Out of Form'-KL Rahul On Virat Kohli

India’s deputy skipper KL Rahul addressed the media ahead of all-important India, Pakistan clash, making sure that he steps down the track and hits a six when he was asked to address the ‘Virat’ question. Kohli’s form has been a cause of concern in the lead-up to the Asia Cup as he accounted for just 12 runs in the last two T20Is he played against England. Then, he also pulled out of the Zimbabwe and West Indies series which was his second such break after IPL 2022 where he scored 439 runs in 16 games.

Speaking further, Rahul tossed aside all the naysayers, saying this: “We don’t really give much importance to comments. It doesn’t really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying on the outside. He has had a little break & he is working on his game: KL Rahul on Virat Kohli.”

Furthermore, he added that he watched Kohli on TV and didn’t concur with the usual worldview.

“When I was injured&home for 2 months, I was watching him on TV, didn’t feel like he looked out of form. Standards he has set for himself, he hasn’t been able to get that much. I’m sure he’s hungry to win matches for the country. That’s what he has done throughout his career.”

India and Pakistan rivalry is one of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket. Sometimes, it also takes its toll on the players from both the sides. When the 29-year-old was asked about it, he said players can’t run away from all the hullaballoo.

“We can’t run away from the rivalry between the two teams (India vs Pakistan) and the emotion which is there comes out anyway. And as a player, you can’t run away or shy away from it. As a youngster, I always wanted to be part of it. Once you cross the rope, it’s just between bat and ball. You just see the opposition as opposition and you try to be as best as possible. And I am sure it must be the same for the players of the either side.’

