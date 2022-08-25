CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Home » Cricket Home » News » Asia Cup 2022, Watch: Jovial India Cricketers Arrive For Training Session; Virat Kohli Catches up With Babar Azam And Rashid Khan
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2022, Watch: Jovial India Cricketers Arrive For Training Session; Virat Kohli Catches up With Babar Azam And Rashid Khan

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 08:56 IST

Dubai

India start their campaign on Sunday. (Screen grab)

India start their campaign on Sunday. (Screen grab)

The BCCI on Wednesday shared a clip of the Indian cricket team arriving for their first training session as they gear up for the Asia Cup 2022

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, has landed in Dubai and started preparing for the high profile Asia Cup 2022 starting from Saturday. Team India are scheduled to get their campaign underway on Sunday when they lock horns with Pakistan.

The Instagram account of Indian cricket team shared glimpses of the players arriving for their first training session. The clip shows the cricketers in good mood as they interacted with their Afghanistan and Pakistan counterparts.

The clip starts with Suryakumar Yadav Chahal waving at the camera before Yuzvendra Chahal makes an appearance giving a Victory sign.

Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh also make an appearance.

Chahal is then seeing shaking hands with Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi while mega superstar Virat Kohli caught up with Rashid Khan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

India allrounder Hardik Pandya, who recently became father for the second time, looked locked in some discussion with Nabi as Rashid watched on.

The clip concludes with interim head coach VVS Laxman addressing the squad.

Laxman, who was named the head coach for the Zimbabwe ODI tour, continues into the role at the continental event with Rahul Dravid unable to travel after testing positive for covid.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 25, 2022, 09:18 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 08:56 IST