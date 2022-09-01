Asia Cup 2022, Watch: 'Wholesome Scenes' as Hong Kong Cricketers Visit Indian Team's Dressing Room, Rohit And Kohli Sign Jerseys

India and Hong Kong squared off against each other for the first time in their T20I history on Wednesday night. The contest, as expected, was clinched by India comfortably but Hong Hong didn’t offer a meek surrender as their bowlers and batters put up a spirited fight.

First up, their bowlers did well till the 13th over to now allow India batters to run away with the game but once Suryakumar Yadav got going, then it became a one-way traffic. Chasing 193 was always going to be a tall ask for a team that rarely gets to lock horns with the top teams like India.

However, they did gave an example of their talent and grit by getting off to a fine start and eventually finishing at 152/5 with India entering the Super Four stage after a 40-run win.

They may have been rivals on the field but once the contest ended, players of the two teams came together to share stories, autographs, click pictures and perhaps take some valuable lessons.

BCCI on its twitter handle on Thursday shared a clip of Hong Kong cricketers visiting the Indian dressing room. The players can be seen sharing a laugh, signing jerseys, posing for photographs with few India players including Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant sharing some tips with their opponents.

“Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting,” the tweet from BCCI read.

Watch the clip below:-

Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! 👍 👍 Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. 👏 👏#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/GbwoLpvxlZ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2022

Hong Kong though still have one final chance to make an impression when they clash against Pakistan in a do-or-die match on Friday in Sharjah. The winner will progress to the Super Four Stage.

“It (Asia Cup) was a good opportunity for all the boys. We were away for a long time, credit goes to boys and I am really proud of them. We are gonna sit down tomorrow, we’ll have a look at our death bowling. We will improve,” Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said during the post-match presentation on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the third team will be confirmed that joins India and Afghanistan in the next round.

