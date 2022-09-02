Asia Cup 2022: 'We Almost Had India, Pakistan Anyway Slips On the Banana Leaf Very Often'

After showing a spirited fight against India, Hong Kong will be up against Pakistan in what could be their last group game at the Asia Cup 2022. While the Nizakat Khan-led side would want to prove that they are no pushovers, odds are slightly stacked against them against an international side like Pakistan who went onto lose the match by 5 wickets against arch-rivals India. The onus will again be on Babar Azam-led side to try out a new set of bowlers like Hasan Ali, who are yet to get a game or they can also go in with tried and tested playing eleven.

Let’s not forget that a loss to Hong Kong can jeopardise their chances of sealing the Super Fours spot and there would be no India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday!

“There is no doubt about it that Pakistan will play as an international side should play. Cricket is a funny game and is very unlikely that Pakistan will lose to Hong Kong,” former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said while speaking on Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

Meanwhile former cricketer Ajay Jadeja cited how Pakistan can do a lot of chop and changing against the minnows.

“They can rest a lot of fast bowlers. Because the cramp business in this tournament is hurting a lot of teams. They might say you know we don’t need our best side. And give chance to players who haven’t got the opportunity. Hasan Ali was a star one time..so maybe you know…..” he said on Cricbuzz Youtube channel.

“So, if Pakistan have been wanting to plan against India and Afghanistan, they can test those players tonight,” he added.

Speaking farther, Jadeja said that Hong Kong would like to believe that they can beat Pakistan provided that they showed gumption against India.

“I am not sure if they had the quality to do it. They would like to show that their good performance against India wasn’t a fluke. They would say to themselves that we had this opportunity and we almost had India and Pakistan anyway slips on the banana leaf very often.”

“So maybe we will lay that out and something would go wrong.”

