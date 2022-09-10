Asia Cup 2022: 'We Will Sit Back And Analyze This Game' - Babar Azam After Defeat Against Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that the defeat against Sri Lanka will be a learning experience for his team and they will analyse it to work on their drawbacks for the summit clash on Sunday. Babar and Co. have failed to live up to the expectations in their final match of the Super 4 stage, especially in the batting department which struggled against Lanka’s high-quality spin attack.

Pakistan were bundled out for just 121 after being asked to bat first as Babar was their leading run-getter with 30 runs but he also looked completely off-colour during his stay in the middle.

Chasing a small target, Sri Lanka were off to a terrible start, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Opener Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka didn’t trouble the scorers and got out to Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf respectively.

However, they chased down the target with 18 balls to spare as opener Pathum Nissanka scored unbeaten 55 runs to help his team register a 5-wicket victory.

The Pakistan skipper admitted that his team’s batting line-up has not been up to the mark in the last couple of matches but was elated with the performances of his young pacers.

“We played well in both games, but the batting has not been up to the mark. But surely impressed with our fast bowlers, Pakistan has always produced good pacers – the way Hasan made a comeback today was good,” Babar said in the post-match presentation.

Babar further said that his team need to work on the issues which they are facing before the finale.

“This was definitely a good learning experience, we will sit back and analyze this game, and see where we can improve for Sunday,” he added.



Despite the victory, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also talked about the shortcomings of his team and said they will improve them.

“Always acceptable these kind of results. The combination we have with the left-arm fast bowlers, the leg spinners – the variation we have is amazing. I think the extras were a concern in this game, and the lines the fast bowlers bowled. These are areas we can improve, if we could get early wickets in the next game that will be good,” Shanaka said.

