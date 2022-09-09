Asia Cup 2022: 'Wherever I Was Bowling, I Was Getting Wickets' - Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Claiming Fifer

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bhuvneshwar produced a sensational spell with the new ball and finished the match with 4/5 in his quota of four overs. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul allowed the veteran pacer to bowl four overs in one go with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar played a key role in India’s emphatic 101-run win over Afghanistan in their last match of the multi-nation tournament. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also scored his 71st international century to set up the foundation of a massive win. The premier batter scored unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls to silence his critics.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

It was Bhuvneshwar’s second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket as on Thursday the 32-year claimed the most economical fifer in T20I history. Bhuvneshwar got the swing with the new ball as he hit the right areas to trouble the Afghan batters who were clueless against him.

The 32-year-old said that the ball was swinging much for him as he managed to get wickets wherever he was bowling.

“It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the powerplay). If you look at the white ball it doesn’t swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets,” Bhuvneshwar told broadcasters after the match.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Equals Ricky Ponting’s 71 Career Centuries; Only Behind Sachin Tendulkar in All-time List

Bhuvneshwar had underwhelming outings against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stages as he turned out to be expensive in the crucial penultimate overs.

The veteran pacer said that he didn’t get swing in the earlier Super 4 matches which didn’t work in their favour.

“If you look at those two matches – one against Pakistan and the other one against Sri Lanka, there wasn’t much swing. It’s quite unpredictable with the white ball,” he added.



Bhuvneshwar further talked about Deepak Chahar and said he might need some time to get his rhythm back after returning from a long break due to injury.

“Chahar is coming off an injury, but he can also swing the ball both ways, he will need some time. It has been a good tournament, it’s good for us leading into the World Cup,” Bhuvneshwar concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here