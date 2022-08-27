Asia Cup 2022: Opportunity for India To Avenge One-Sided Loss As Tournament Opens With Mother of All Clashes

The high octane India-Pakistan match takes the cake in the 15th edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format this year starting on Saturday in the UAE.

In the tournament opener, five-time champions (all in the 50-over format) Sri Lanka and the newest team in Asia Cup, Afghanistan. Afghanistan made their Asia Cup debut in 2014, much later than even Hong Kong, the qualifiers for this tournament proper by topping the four-team table in the qualifying tournament that ended on August 24. Hong Kong made their Asia Cup debut in 2004 and participated in the editions (2004, 2008 and 2018, all 50-over formats) prior to their maiden appearance in the 20-over format of the Asia Cup.

With less than two months to go for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the teams will be looking at getting their preparations in the right earnest rather than still experimenting with their combinations.

Barring the absence due to the injury to Jasprit Bumrah, India have more or less a settled T20 squad that should be named for the World Cup. The return to the T20 squad of opener and vice-captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who took a break that saw him miss the West Indies tour, should boost the already successful squad that saw their replacements excel in the given opportunities.

Rahul, who captained India to a 3-0 clean sweep of the ODIs prior to arriving in Dubai, would have preferred to have more game time in Zimbabwe as he was returning after a groin injury that required surgery, and subsequently testing positive for Covid.

Rahul seems to be in a happy space following his rehab at the NCA and returning to action in Zimbabwe recently.

“Personally for me, the three matches in Zimbabwe was good for me from the point of view of my body, how much I have recovered. The time spent with the physio at the academy are different from playing a game. The pressure is different. To stay in the park for three-and-a-half hours and then go out to bat, how your body feels, personally that’s important for me. I will not judge by how well I am batting in the nets. I want to challenge myself in the middle,” Rahul said in Dubai two days before the India-Pakistan match.

The presence of Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma at the top followed by Kohli, should, in itself, send shivers down the opposition camp. But, the form of the top-order has made the Indian team look vulnerable. Kohli’s form is a growing concern though the Indian think-tank is of the belief that he is just one knock away from rediscovering his form. But this talk has gone on for an extended period.

It is now or never for Kohli before his place is questioned even for the T20 World Cup. Come Sunday, as Kohli is set to play his 100th T20I, becoming the second Indian after Rohit to reach this milestone, 14th in the world and also the second after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor to play in 100 or more matches in each of the three formats. The stage cannot be any bigger for him to notch up his maiden T20I century and break his international century drought.

“We don’t really give much importance to comments. Each one has his own opinion. It does not affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat. He has had a break, working on his game. I was at home and was watching TV, he did not look like he was out of form or out of touch. The standards he has set, he has not been able to get that much. He has been hungry to get runs, win matches for the country. His mindset is the same. Am sure good things will happen (again for him). We all eagerly want Virat to get back to the Virat Kohli of the old.”

India look firm favourites to win the Asia Cup with Pakistan posing the immediate threat. India and Pakistan could meet as much as three times in a matter of a fortnight should they both qualify for the Super Four, which should not be a problem considering each need to beat Hong Kong in Group A, and then India and Pakistan should reach the final.

“We cannot run away from it (the pressures of the India-Pakistan rivalry). Emotions are there, you cannot run away from it. As youngsters, we always looked to be in such clashes. I have been part of it – the 2019 World Cup and last year’s T20 World Cup. Once you cross the ropes, it is a game of bat and ball, you see the opposition and try to be your best, more than the opposition. Am sure it is the same mindset for either side. Give 10% more than 100%.”

With experiments and combinations done until now by the Indian team, the time is now right for the last leg of preparations prior to the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav has established himself in the middle order, one who can be floated and who, with his wide range of shots in the unorthodox manner, has become a dangerous batsman in world cricket.

With Rishabh Pant the number one choice for keeping wickets and also one who can change the course of the match with his batting, India will look at somehow accommodating ‘finisher’ Dinesh Karthik, especially after picking him up in the squad at this age of 37. Karthik ought to be played in the 11 if he has been included in the squad, especially after playing crucial knocks as a finisher in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

That will make the selection more interesting as to whom to keep out. With India having two all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom you cannot keep out, the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin, aged 35, for the Asia Cup also makes an interesting choice. Especially when there is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20s and also the consistent Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is the lone experienced new ball bowler with youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan for support.

While India-Pakistan match is much looked up to, the first since their last encounter at the T20 World Cup in Dubai in which India were trounced by Pakistan by 10 wickets courtesy the unbeaten half-centuries by openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the sheen is taken away, courtesy right ligament injury to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi, it was, who rocked the Indian top-order, dismissing Sharma and Rahul in his first two overs. The Indian top-order may look a bit relieved but cannot be relaxed.

Rahul did feel for Afridi and said he was looking forward to playing him. “Playing against him would have been an experience for us and we’d have challenged ourselves. He is a quality bowler. Left-arm seamers are most dangerous right now, causing more trouble for the batters,” said the India vice-captain.

In Group B, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh fight it out for two places from their group for Super Four. Sri Lanka fancy their chances of even lifting the title as was said by their hard-hitting batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

“Asia Cup is a very good opportunity, not just for myself. Hopefully we can justify our presence here and clinch the title,” said Rajapaksa, who confirmed that their senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who has been in great form with the bat in Tests and hence was named in the squad, is not part of the team that has toured Dubai for the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood said that he’s been injured.

Despite Chandimal’s absence, Lanka have the firepower to reach the distance, what with some of their players including Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Bhanuka Rajapaksa richer with experience by playing in the IPL.

Afghanistan look a better bet to make the Super Four, considering their form in T20Is in recent times, winning a majority of the matches by defending totals. World No. 5-ranked leg-spinner and third highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Rashid Khan, holds the key, leading the Afghanistan bowling attack. Their captain Mohammad Nabi, who is the No. 1-ranked all-rounder in the world, said on the eve of the tournament opener on Friday that bowling has been his team’s strength, learn from their mistakes that saw them falter towards the end and move forward.

That Afghanistan have regularly been playing in Dubai and Sharjah and are acclimatised to the conditions give them that much cushion. “We have been playing cricket for a long time here with Dubai and Sharjah being our home grounds. This is an opportunity for us to do well,” said Nabi.

Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly, having the experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, who could be seen in a flamboyant role at the top-order, and former captain Mahmudullah.

