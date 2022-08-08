Asia Cup: Fans Critical of BCCI For Picking Avesh Khan Over Mohammed Shami

India picked their 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which is set to be played in UAE. As expected, the squad saw the return of the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Both the modern-day legends were out of action recently. While Kohli asked for rest, KL Rahul contracted Covid-19 while recovering from the sports hernia operation. Meanwhile, moments before the squad selection, senior fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a back injury. Which means India could have accommodate one of the senior pacer in Mohammed Shami who is having an excellent IPL seasons for last three years.

Nonetheless, he was again sidelined in favour of Avesh Khan. The fans didn’t take lightly to it and expressed their views.

This means, and I am not sure I agree with it, that Shami isn’t part of the plans. They are looking at another death bowler to accompany Bumrah and that is where Arshdeep gets the nod. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2022

It’s clear now that Md Shami is not in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. Exactly why you wouldn’t want an experienced, prolific wicket-taker in your team for a marquee event is beyond me. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 8, 2022

Yo Deepak Chahar backup but what’s that last guy doing ? How did he even get selected without doing anything? Leave Chahar even Shami is 10x better than that 🚮 pic.twitter.com/oU8IJlRWlG — Shantanu (@Shantanu630) August 8, 2022

Shami for Avesh & Axar for Ashwin would have been better https://t.co/8VW8B4d5EL — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) August 8, 2022

So, that means Md. Shami won’t play T20I for India anymore then even after performing so well in IPL. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) August 8, 2022

Can someone explain.

1)Why is Avesh Khan in the team??

2)Why Ravi Bishnoi over Kuldeep Yadav??

3)If Jaspreet Bumrah is not available why team management is not going back to Mhd. Shami??#AsiaCup2022 #IndianCricketTeam #Aveshkhan pic.twitter.com/UxSF1iEr9r — Honest Cricket Fan (@HonestCricketF1) August 8, 2022

Yaar at least Mohammad Shami aur Siraj ko lena tha squad mein….

Bowling attack looks so poor. #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #CricketTwitter #India — Ashish Pareek 🇮🇳 (@pareektweets) August 8, 2022

Earlier the BCCI announced the 15-man India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The squad sees a return of former India captain Virat Kohli and current T20 vice-captain KL Rahul. While Kohli asked for rest in the aftermath of his poor form, Rahul contracted Covid-19 at NCA while he underwent a recovery after sports hernia operation. Furthermore, Rohit Sharma has been named skipper and Arshdeep Singh is India’s third seamer. Besides, Deepak Hooda has also made the cut which means he will be India’s back-up number three.

