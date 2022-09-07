Asia Cup: Fans Slam Team India Selection After Defeat vs Sri Lanka, Wants Shami to Return to T20I Set up

Team India lost back-to-back matches in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets in a nail-biting thriller on Tuesday as the result left Men in Blue at the mercy of the other teams to have a chance of making it to the final. India will be eliminated from the tournament if Pakistan beat Afghanistan on Wednesday as Babar Azam and Co. will then face Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

The Indian selectors came under scrutiny for their team selection for the multi-nation tournament as they chose only three frontline pacers in the 15-member squad alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, senior pacer Mohammad Shami was excluded from the squad while pacer Deepak Chahar was named as the stand-by player.

Several former cricketers slammed the selection committee when the Asia Cup squad was announced for snubbing Shami and eventually the team is missing a senior pro like him. After Avesh Khan got ill, Rohit Sharma was forced to include two frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Hardik Pandya as the third fast-bowler.

After the defeat against Sri Lanka, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha suggested that the Indian bowling attack could be around Jasprit Bumrah and Shami.

“#TeamIndia Bowling attack could be built around #bumrah and #shami! #INDvsSL #AsiaCupT20 #justathought,” Ojha tweeted.



The fans on Twitter also slammed the selectors for ignoring Shami in T20I set-up after last year’s World Cup.

I can see sweat and stress on Rahul Dravid face, poor selection costing them early elimination. When you don’t select bowlers like Siraj and Shami,natrajan , Deepak then you can’t blame top order #AsiaCup2022 #SLvsIND #SLvIND #RohitSharma #IndianCricketTeam #captaincy #hitman pic.twitter.com/WfgaY3p3JT — Junaid khan (@Junaidk18038697) September 6, 2022

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Sri Lanka Match Highlights

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin ended up taking a scalp. While the pacers had a forgettable outing as they failed to create any impact and remained wicketless in the crucial match. Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.



Half-centuries from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) gave Sri Lanka the perfect start to their chase of 174 in the Super Four game.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa held their nerves in the death overs and shared an unbeaten 64-run partnership to get the job done.

