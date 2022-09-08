Asia Cup: 'It Doesn't Mean We're a Terrible Team' - Rahul Dravid on India's Performance in Super 4 Stage

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid feels that nobody needs to overreact after back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022. India are already out of the final contention as Pakistan sealed the place to face Sri Lanka after beating Afghanistan in a thriller on Wednesday. However, the Men in Blue had a forgettable time in Super 4 stage so far after losing close matches while defending the targets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dravid suggested that the environment in the team remains balanced irrespective of whether they win or lose a match.

The head coach said that India lost the matches on a pitch where it’s tricky to defend the target.

“You got to put things in perspective. We lost a couple of games on a pitch, on a ground that has not been easy to defend on. We won the initial games in Asia Cup, that doesn’t mean we are perfect,” said Dravid ahead of the match.

“Just because we have lost a couple of games, it doesn’t mean we are a terrible team. I think we don’t need to overreact with things. It’s a balanced environment, whether we win or we lose. We keep going on the same path, the journey continues,” said Dravid ahead of the match.

The batting great asserted that the recent defeats don't make them a terrible team and said the journey of the team continues.

Talking about his role in the team, Dravid said said that he tries to give his support to the captain and team to get the best out of them.

“I see my role as a support to the captain and the team. Helping the team to get the best out of themselves. But once they are on the field, it’s upto the players and the captain to execute their plans and take the team forward. I think Rohit is pretty relaxed, and pretty much the whole team is,” he added.



Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan stated his team’s focus will be on doing well against a big side like India after suffering a heartbreak against Pakistan just 18 hours ago. “We just need to focus on today’s game, playing against a big team like India. We need to forget about yesterday, these tough times will help us in the World Cup. Today we have a chance to play against a big team and play against big players.”

Rashid insisted he will again look for picking the wickets at crucial junctures against India. “I think it’s all about taking wickets at important times, whenever the captain needs wickets – that’s what I am there for. Getting a batsman in trouble, that’s in my control. We got those wickets (against Pakistan) last night by playing with the batsmen’s mindset.”

