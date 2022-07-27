Asia Cup Officially Moved to UAE From Sri Lanka After Political Turmoil Rocks Island Nation

The Asia Cup 2022 has been officially moved to UAE from Sri Lanka after the country was rocked with protests in the aftermath of its worst financial crisis. Nonetheless, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will serve as the host of the marquee multi-nation tournament, which will be played between August 27 and September 11.

Earlier it was reported that the decision was imminent due to the ongoing political turmoil in the country.

“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” a release from the Asian Cricket Council read.

Although, Sri Lanka has hosted Australia recently which saw three ODIs, five T20Is and three Tests, and is currently hosting Pakistan, situation has taken a nosedive recently which saw massive protests in the national capital. This led to head of state fleeing the country.

“We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup,” SLC President Shammi Silva said. “While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka cricket will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup.”

The six-team Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format this year, acting as a precursor to the T20 World Cup in Australia. The UAE also hosted the previous edition of the tournament, in the ODI format in 2018, an event that was won by India.

