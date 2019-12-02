Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 61 runs, MIN. 39.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 5 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Asia XI Vs World XI a Possibility at Renovated Motera Stadium in March 2020

The world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad, with a capacity to host 1.10 lakh fans, is preparing to host its first ever match next March between Asia XI and World XI, according to a report in the Indian Express. The match is subject to ICC’s nod, and still haven’t been approved.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Asia XI Vs World XI a Possibility at Renovated Motera Stadium in March 2020

The world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad, with a capacity to host 1.10 lakh fans, is preparing to host its first ever match next March between Asia XI and World XI, according to a report in the Indian Express. The match is subject to ICC’s nod, and still haven’t been approved.

“There will be Asia XI vs World XI game but it will be subject to ICC’s approval,” Ganguly confirmed to The Indian Express on Sunday after the AGM.

The new stadium can now host more than double the spectators, from what it could host earlier. It will also be spread over 63 acres. To go with that there’ll be a club house, and an Olympic size pool. Other features of the stadium are that it will have LED lights instead of the normal flood lights and will be earthquake proof.

After the meeting, Sourav Ganguly also lauded MSK Prasad-led selection committee and said that their tenure has came to an end.

"Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job," Ganguly said.

Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, with Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joining them in 2016. None of the panel members would continue, Ganguly said.

"We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year," he said.

bcci agmMoterasourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more