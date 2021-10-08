Asim Kamal Feels Too Much Focus on Rivalry with India Has Ruined Pakistan Cricket

Former Pakistani test cricketer Asim Kamal has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for paying too much attention to India-Pakistan clashes. While the two countries haven’t faced each other in bilateral series for a very long time, Asim feels the attention given to clashes against India has led to the downfall of Pakistan’s cricket. Asim said if the PCB focused on playing other strong teams regularly, panning a series with India would not be a problem for Pakistan.

Speaking to Express-News, Asim said that playing regular cricket with other teams would also free Pakistan from undue pressure.

Asim,who has played 12 Test matches for Pakistan, also criticized the cricketing culture in Pakistan and said that senior players in the country had no interest in polishing young talent and hence, these players always live under the pressure of losing the spot in the team. He added that the newly appointed PCB chief Ramiz Raja will have to take some bold steps to improve the condition of Pakistan’s cricket.

The former cricketer also shared his opinion on the team selection and said that the inclusion of players like Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman would surely help Pakistan’s performance.Pakistan T20 International team led by Babar Azam will fly to UAE from Pakistan on October 12. The team will be joining the bio-bubble of the tournament before starting their campaign with a match against archrivals India on October 24.

The PCB has roped in former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and ex-South African pacer Vernon Philander for performing the coaching duties during the tournament. Pakistan’s head coach Misbah Ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis had quit their roles last month.

The World T20 will be played in UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14.

