Ask Anyone Which is The Best Team Across Formats, They Will Says it is India: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri thinks the absence of an ICC title during his eventful tenure as the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team is a disappointment but he has no regrets considering the achievements. Shastri had announced he will step down from the role post 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE with Rahul Dravid taking over from him recently.

For Shastri, beating successive Test series wins on Australian soil is the highest point of his tenure that began in 2017 when India clean swept Sri Lanka across formats.

“No regrets, when you’ve had a journey over five years the way I have had and the team has had and when they have been overachievers," Shastri told India Today. “The highs, it has to be Australia, just cannot take that away. Back to back wins in Australia after almost 70 years is something that was unimaginable. Makes it extremely special. And of course, leading the series in England."

Shastri feels that in white-ball cricket, if a team doesn’t start well, it becomes difficult to catch up and this is precisely what happened at the T20 World Cup from where India exited in the group stage itself.

“It is a disappointment, not regret. We could have won if not one, then maybe two tournaments but such things happen. In white-ball cricket, things change very quickly. If you don’t start well you could be behind very quickly like it happened in this World Cup," Shastri said.

However, for Shastri the trophies don’t matter as much as the fact that Indian team become “the best across formats" in the world during his time.

“But let me tell you something, that is silverware. We have enough silverware. If I have too much of it, it’s a problem polishing it after a few years when I get a little older. But for me, steel is more important and what we have done with this team is (to) infuse steel. You can ask anyone around the world, actually which is the best team. They will say it is the Indian cricket team across formats," he said.

