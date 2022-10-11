ASM vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match, October 12, 09:00 AM IST

ASM vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match between Assam and Uttarakhand: In the upcoming Elite Group A match, Assam will be locking horns with Uttarakhand. The match will be conducted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams got off to contrasting starts in the tournament.

Assam will be hoping for a turnaround after losing their first match at the hands of Vidarbha. It was a poor performance by the team, as they scored only 161 runs on the batting-friendly surface. Rahul Hazarika was the only player to do well for Assam as he smacked 68 runs. Batting in the second innings, Vidarbha chased the score within 18.5 overs.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand went up against Railways in their opening match. Uttarakhand won the match as they restricted Railways to just 150 runs in the first innings. Akash Madhwal delivered the match-defining performance by picking four wickets. With the bat, Jiwanjot Singh was the star as he slammed 77 runs.

Ahead of the match between Assam and Uttarakhand, here is everything you need to know:

ASM vs UT Telecast

Assam vs Uttarakhand game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

ASM vs UT Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ASM vs UT Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 09:00 AM IST on October 12, Wednesday.

ASM vs UT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rahul Hazarika

Vice-Captain – Riyan Parag

Suggested Playing XI for ASM vs UT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aditya Tare

Batters: Riyan Parag, Jiwanjot Singh, Rahul Hazarika, Piyush Joshi, Denish Das

All-rounders: Dikshanshu Negi

Bowlers: Akash Madhwal, Roshan Alam, Agrim Tiwari, Mukhtar Hussain



ASM vs UT Probable XIs:

Assam: Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Mukhtar Hussain, Subham Mandal, Denish Das, Dharani Rabha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Roshan Alam, Rahul Hazarika

Uttarakhand: Akash Madhwal, Jiwanjot Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Piyush Joshi, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari, Vijay Sharma, Sanyam Arora, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandel.

