Assam vs Mumbai Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In Tuesday’s match of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai will be going one-on-one against Assam at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Mumbai will walk into the match as favorites. They are currently occupying second place in the points table with two wins, one draw, and one loss.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side made a dream start by defeating Andhra and Hyderabad by nine wickets, as well as, an inning and 217 runs, respectively. The team lost its next match to Saurashtra by 48 runs. However, they looked in pleasant rhythm in their last match against Tamil Nadu. Mumbai made good efforts by scoring 481 runs in the first innings, but the match ended in a draw.

Assam, on the other hand, have won only one game so far while their three matches ended in a draw. In their last Ranji game, Assam locked horns with Maharashtra. The bowlers did not play well in the match as the opposition scored 594 runs in their only batting innings. However, due to the good performance of the Assam batters, the match ended in a tie.

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Assam (ASM) vs Mumbai (MUM) start?

The match will be hosted from January 10 to January 14.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Assam (ASM) vs Mumbai (MUM) be played?

The match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Assam (ASM) vs Mumbai (MUM) begin?

The game will commence at 09:30 am IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Assam (ASM) vs Mumbai (MUM) match?

Assam vs Mumbai match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Assam (ASM) vs Mumbai (MUM) match?

Assam vs Mumbai match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ASM vs MUM Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Assam probable playing XI against Mumbai: Kunal Saikia(w/c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Subham Mandal, Sidharth Sarmah, Abhishek Thakuri, Mrinmoy Dutta, Ranjit Mali

ASM vs MUM Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match, Mumbai probable playing XI against Assam: Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Tushar Deshpande, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Royston Dias

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here