Assam vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match Live Coverage on TV

In their second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Assam will be locking horns with Uttarakhand. Assam needs to bounce back after losing their opening game against Vidarbha. The six-wicket loss has pushed the team to the second-last place in the Elite Group A points table.

Assam batters failed to impress in the first game. Apart from Rahul Hazarika, who scored 68 runs, no player added even 30 runs to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the bowlers also need to find their rhythm. While defending 161 runs, all bowlers expect Mukhtar Hussain conceded runs at an economy rate of over 8.5.

Speaking of Uttarakhand, they are third in the Elite Group A standing with four points under their name. They hammered Railways in the first game by seven wickets. They chased 151 runs with ease in 19.3 overs courtesy of Jiwanjot Singh, who smacked 77 runs off 55 balls.

When will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Assam (ASM) vs Uttarakhand (UT) start?

The match is scheduled for October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Assam (ASM) vs Uttarakhand (UT) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match Assam (ASM) vs Uttarakhand (UT) begin?

The match will begin at 09:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Assam (ASM) vs Uttarakhand (UT) match?

Assam vs Uttarakhand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Assam (ASM) vs Uttarakhand (UT) match?

Assam vs Uttarakhand match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.



ASM vs UT Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match, Assam probable playing XI against Uttarakhand: Mukhtar Hussain, Subham Mandal, Denish Das, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Riyan Parag, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Dharani Rabha, Rahul Hazarika

ASM vs UT Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Match, Uttarakhand probable playing XI against Assam: Akash Madhwal, Jiwanjot Singh, Dikshanshu Negi, Piyush Joshi, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari, Vijay Sharma, Sanyam Arora, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela

