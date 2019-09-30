Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 30 September, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan *

297/6 (49.4)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot

As MS Dhoni's career enters its final few legs, the race to grab the the wicket-keeping spot in the Indian team seems to be heating up.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot

As MS Dhoni's career enters its final few legs, the race to grab the the wicket-keeping spot in the Indian team seems to be heating up.

At present, Rishabh Pant seems to be ahead but a lot of questions are being raised, especially when it comes to his batting.

One man who has seen it all and was in fact the no.1 choice before Dhoni came was Parthiv Patel. After making his debut at the age of 18, Patel has gone onto play 25 Tests and 38 ODIs in the national colours.

“There is no reason to believe I am not in the scheme of things. I am just 34,” Parthiv told The Hindu.

“But these are external pressures I don’t want to take. I just want to go out and enjoy my game. If I keep scoring runs and the selectors and team management believe I can make a comeback, I know I am fit enough to be there."

Looking back, Patel has no regrets about his career and said it was always going to be tough to replace someone like Dhoni.

“That’s how it is. When you are trying to represent India, you are fighting with 27 keepers and it is never easy.

“Obviously what MS has done for India is phenomenal and his achievements are there for everyone to see. As someone who is trying to take the place of the captain, it is always difficult. So you just don't worry about these things.

“You just have to go hit those runs and take the catches and I stayed positive during those times and that’s why I was able to make a comeback.”

He will be leading Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare trophy and wants to make the most of his remaining playing career.

“I am at the stage of my career where I have played for 18-19 years so I am just going to go out and have fun. I also want to help youngsters as much as I can and try to put in a big performance every time I go out.”

gujaratIndian cricket teamMS Dhoniparthiv patelRishabh Pantvijay hazare trophy

Related stories

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 20, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Picking on Minutest of Errors Will Hinder, Not Help Rishabh Pant's Career

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:37 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help

India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Should Drop Down From No.4 to Regain Form: VVS Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | September 23, 2019, 12:41 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Rishabh Pant Should Drop Down From No.4 to Regain Form: VVS Laxman

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more