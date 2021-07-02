At 41, Chris Gayle Taking Wickets and Doing Cartwheels is Too Staggering for Words

Whoever thought growing old sucks, has not seen Chris Gayle’s somersault celebration. The West Indies legend may be pushing 41 but his spirits show no signs of age. At least not anytime soon. Over the years, Gayle has attracted immense public attention for his display of intensity, on the field and off it. There is one thing that cannot be denied about the Universe Boss is his passion for the game and hunger to perform. A perfect example of his animated ethos was seen during the ongoing series against South Africa and it left one and all, searching for words.

The Jamaican all-rounder was entrusted to take up the job of bowling for his side during the July 1 game. Much to everyone’s astonishment, he scalped a wicket in his very first delivery. He dismissed opener Reeza Hendricks in only the second over of the ongoing match. Exhilarated with his own comeback, Gayle instantly rolled an impromptu cartwheel. Even though he could not display all the fireworks with his batting, he more than made it up with his lightning strike that made the Proteas opener leave the crease. The legend’s way of celebration and infectious energy left the social media buzzing.

Here is a snippet of Gayle being his spirited self:

Chris Gayle aged 41 taking wickets and doing cartwheels 😁 pic.twitter.com/x0P0A0hyMX— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 1, 2021

Gayle surely found himself ecstatic with the early yet important breakthrough. Many of his fans said that Gayle took a leaf out of the page of Kevin Sinclair as he donned the ‘cartwheel’ celebration. Seasoned South African speedster Dale Steyn took notice and expressed his admiration for Gayle in a tweet. On his official Twitter handle, the mesmerised fast bowler labelled Gayle as the coolest cricketer alive.

Chris Gayle is the coolest cricketer alive.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 1, 2021

A smashing half-century by skipper Kieron Pollard came off just 25 balls taking West Indies to 167/6. South Africa never got off the blocks with Quinton de Kock fighting a lone battle with 60 from 43. SA was restricted to 146/9.

West Indies levelled the five-match T20I series and won by 21 runs. They kept their spot in the game alive as the series now stands at 2-2. The final match will be played on July 3.

Chris Gayle,Reeza Hendricks, West Indies vs South Africa, Dale Steyn

