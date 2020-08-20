'At No Point Did I Feel Intimidated by Virat Kohli' - Kesrick Williams Recalls 'Notebook' Battle

Kesrick Williams and Virat Kohli have had interesting battles over the years. It all started with the West Indies pacer dismissing the Indian batsman in Jamaica in a T20I in 2017, following it up with a unique 'notebook' celebration.
The celebration didn't go too well with Kohli, with the tussle continuing even two years later in West Indies' T20I series in India of 2019.
Chasing a daunting 208 in the first T20I in Hyderabad, Kohli went into beast mode smashing an unbeaten 94 off 50 to power India to victory. Along the way, he toyed with Williams who conceded 60 in 3.4 overs. With each shot, Kohli unleashed his own 'notebook' celebration in an animated fashion.
"Every ball I bowled, he said something but I simply responded, 'mate, just bat and shut up. Really, you sound like a child'," Williams said about the battle to International Cricket Network 360 recently.
While Kohli got the upper hand in Hyderabad, Williams struck back in the next game in Thiruvananthapuram bagging 2 for 30 including Kohli's wicket for 19. This time, Williams didn't bring out the notebook but had his finger on the mouth. West Indies went on to win the game. Kohli smashed 70* off 29 in the next match, but Williams did not bear the brunt of the attack this time, returning 1 for 37 from 4 overs.
Williams recalled the battle with the Indian captain, saying at no point was he intimidated.
"I didn't see it as intimidation," he told cricketnext.
"In the first game, he came out with a plan. His plan worked out in terms of probably getting into my head a bit. The second game I got over him. The third game, it was a bit of back and forth and I kind of tied him down in a couple of overs.
"At the end of the day I wouldn't call it intimidation, at no point of time was I intimidated by him. He's a talented guy and a great batsman, probably the best batsman in the world. But I'm a determined bowler no matter who I'm bowling against. No matter who it is, I stand up for me and execute when I have the chance."
Williams is now the leader of St Lucia Zouks' pace attack in the Caribbean Premier League. The Zouks have a fairly young squad with few 'stars', and Williams is enjoying the role of being the senior member of the bowling unit.
St Lucia Zouks
"For me as a premier bowler my job is to get teh youngsters to do what they're supposed to do, execute the plans trying to lead the attack as much as possible," he said.
"It shouldn't be that much of a challenging task as I love challenges. I have with me Obed Mcoy who has been with me for two years now. He understands what he needs to do as a bowler. We've got Scott (Kuggeleijn) who has played a couple of games for New Zealand. He looks really good in the nets. Chemar Holder who just got his Test for West Indies. Zahir Khan who is a really good spinner and then Mohammad Nabi. So it's just a matter for me to just lead and lead with good stead and see how best we can come out."
Returning from a lengthy break, induced by COVID-19, can be difficult particularly for fast bowlers. Williams said he kept himself match fit by playing practice matches with friends, apart from the Vincy T10 league.
"As a professional, I don't think it's that difficult because you should be doing what you're supposed to do no matter what. The break can psychologically mess with you if you're not strong. As a fast bowler and professional, you have a job to do," he said.
"For me it wasn't hard because I continued to do what I was had to do. What was hard for me was getting into a bubble for the last eight days or so. That was the hardest part because you can't really do much. But other than that, during the training I was always training and organising practice matches with friends so I was match fit.
"That tournament (T10) was hard for me because I had a small injury. But I really really needed to play some cricket and feel that flow, especially playing with friends during the lockdown. It was fun, it was great fun."
If not for the pandemic, Williams would have likely been an important part of West Indies' plans for the title defence of the T20 World Cup.
"Very disappointing (that the world cup is postponed), I'd have loved to get a bite at the cherry. After CPL we would have been going to Australia, but it has been postponed for a year or so. It is disappointing. But at the end of the day, performance counts. I have to ensure I keep performing and get into the World Cup squad," he said.
And finally, how is he taking life in a 'bubble'?
"Not the best, honestly. But I'm a bit of a loner. I like my time with myself. It's not exactly a problem. But when someone says you can't do something, it kind of makes it worse than knowing that if I want to go outside I can go outside. But when somebody tells you can't go outside, it makes it different.
"But it's fine, I'm cool. I'm in my room watching some movies and looking at the players. That's what I do anyways, so it's not a biggie for me."
