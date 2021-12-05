'At One Stage We Gave Up': Ganguly Reveals How He Convinced Dravid to Take India's Head Coach Role

Team India has been in a great run since Rahul Dravid joined as head coach. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the T20Is and now, the unit is eyeing a 1-0 win over the Kiwis in the ongoing Test series.

Overall, it’s a delightful start to Rahul Dravid’s second innings with Team India and many more to come in future. But recently, BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly revealed that it wasn’t an easy task to get Dravid on board as Ravi Shastri’s successor.

In an interview with renowned journalist Boria Majumdar, Ganguly explained that his former teammate wasn’t ready to take up the job as it demanded him to be away from his family.

“We had Rahul in mind for a long period of time, both me and Jay, but he wasn’t agreeing because of the time away from home [and] because doing a national team’s job is [about being] on the road for about 8-9 months in a year and he has two young children,” he said.

“At one stage we gave up, he was appointed as the head of NCA (National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru) to look after it and take things forward. We had done all the interviews and everything, his interview and application, and he was appointed at the NCA. But even after he was appointed, we still kept insisting,” he added.

Ganguly further added that Dravid only agreed after some more personal calls from the latter and was conveyed that the players, too, had an ‘inclination’ towards him.

“And when we spoke to the players also [about] what sort of person they want, you could clearly see that, you know, there was an inclination to Rahul so we communicated that to him. I spoke to him personally many times [saying] that, ‘I know it’s hard but give it a try for two years, and if you find it too hard then we’ll see another way’.

“Luckily he agreed and I don’t know what triggered the change in his mind but he agreed and I think this is the best BCCI could have done in terms of coaching once Ravi [Shastri] left,” he added.

